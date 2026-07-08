Learnt how to make wine on YouTube, held for illegal manufacture

Hyderabad: The Telangana Excise and Prohibition Department raided a wine manufacturing unit in the Kapra area of Hyderabad and seized 377.7 litre of illegal wine, 502 bottles and equipment used in the production process.

One person – Antony Peter – was arrested. According to officials, he learnt how to make wine through YouTube and began his business without obtaining the mandatory licence from the Excise Department.

Peter produced seven varieties of fruit wine, including grape, pineapple, guava, sweet lime (mosambi), sapota, banana and betel leaf wine and sold them for Rs 300 per bottle for a 750-ml bottle in Neredmet, Secunderabad, ECIL and Kapra areas.

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The seized wine is estimated to be worth around Rs 1.5 lakh. Peter and the seized stock were handed over to the Kapra Excise Station for further legal action.

During the investigation, officials found that the fruits were naturally fermented for about 15 days before sugar and wheat were added. The mixture was then filtered and bottled as wine. Excise officials said the fermentation process generated alcohol, making the product subject to the provisions of the Excise Act.