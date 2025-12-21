‘Leave at security’: Delivery instruction ends up on birthday cake

A woman got the shock of her life when her birthday cake arrived with the message ‘Leave at security,’ meant for the Zomato delivery guy.

“So it was my birthday. My friend ordered a black forest cake from Zomato and the cake guy literally mentioned ‘Leave at security’,” she shared the short video on her Instagram, with her all her friends bursting into laughter.

Her friend had ordered the cake, but the delivery instructions meant for the delivery agent were mistakenly written on the cake.

“Mubarak

The post has gone viral with many sharing similar experiences.

“Once I wrote ‘Handle with care’ and they wrote that on the cake,” shared one person, while another recalled how a note saying “my sister” ended up being printed on a cake meant for an anniversary. Many joked about “customer satisfaction at its peak.”

The best experiences are when things don’t go as planned.

