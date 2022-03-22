Lebanese PM reaffirms commitment to restore ties with GCC nations

Lebanon would tighten border control to prevent drug smuggling to the GCC member states

Published: 22nd March 2022
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati

Beirut: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to restoring normal ties with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Lebanon would “take all necessary measures” to enhance cooperation with Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries,” and there is “the need to stop all political, military, security and media activities that originate from Lebanon and affect the sovereignty, security and stability” of these countries, Xinhua news agency quoted Mikati as saying in a statement.

Lebanon would tighten border control to prevent drug smuggling to the GCC member states, he added.

Lebanon has witnessed rising tensions with Gulf states over the past year in the light of drug smuggling attempts from the country to the Gulf region.

In addition, the Gulf states have more than once expressed displeasure with the dominant political position of Hezbollah, a Shia Islamist party in Lebanon, and its support of Yemeni Houthi rebels.

