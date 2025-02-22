Lebanese Prez urges US support for army, calls for Israeli withdrawal

Beirut: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called on the US to continue supporting the Lebanese army with equipment and resources to help it carry out its national security duties, particularly in southern Lebanon.

During a meeting with a US congressional delegation led by congressman Darrell Issa in Beirut, Aoun also urged Washington to pressure Israel to complete its withdrawal from five remaining points it still occupies in southern Lebanon, according to a statement released by Lebanon’s presidency.

Issa congratulated Aoun on his election and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to supporting Lebanon across various sectors, adding that he would work with the US administration and congress to meet Lebanon’s demand for a full Israeli pullout, said the statement.

After the meeting, Issa told reporters that their discussions had covered both loerm and short-term challenges facing Lebanon, including strengthening governance, fostering economic recovery, and implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701, Xinhua news agency reported.

Regarding Israel’s continued presence in five locations in southern Lebanon, Issa acknowledged that while significant progress had been made, further steps were needed. He cited ongoing security challenges, including dismantling weapons stockpiles and underground tunnels, as obstacles requsire additional time. However, he expressed confidence that full compliance with Resolution 1701 would eventually be achieved.

He reaffirmed that the US and the United Nations will hold all parties accountable for compliance with the resolution.

Issa also expressed confidence that the US military support for Lebanon would continue, such as additional military training and equipment from the US and regional allies such as Jordan.