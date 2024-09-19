Lebanon: Atleast 20 killed in Hezbollah walkie-talkie explosions

At least 20 individuals have died and over 450 have been injured across Lebanon due to explosions involving hand-held radios or walkie-talkies linked to the militant group Hezbollah.

This sophisticated assault occurred just one day after a suspected Israeli operation targeted pagers used by Hezbollah for internal communication.

While many casualties include civilians, the total death toll from these two consecutive attacks has reached at least 32, with more than 3,000 people injured.

These incidents complicate ongoing peace efforts in a region already destabilized by the conflict in Gaza.

The blasts, which occurred in multiple locations including sidewalks, grocery stores, homes, and vehicles, were caused by exploding walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah members for communication.

The attack, which Lebanese officials described as a “new kind of warfare”, resulted in widespread damage. Firefighters were deployed to extinguish fires that engulfed approximately 60 homes, 15 cars, and dozens of motorcycles.

Lebanon’s Information Minister Ziyad Makari stated that the country was not afraid of Hezbollah’s response, but rather “Israel and its crimes”.