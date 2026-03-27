Lebanon at risk of humanitarian catastrophe: UN refugee agency warns

Lebanon is facing a heightening humanitarian crisis as Israeli invasion risks turning into a catastrophe, the United Nations refugee agency warned.

More than a million people, one in five citizens, have been forcefully displaced since Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah extended their offensive on March 2, said UNHCR.

“The situation remains extremely worrying and the risk of a humanitarian catastrophe … is real,” said Karolina Lindholm Billing, the agency’s Lebanese representative.

UNICEF also issued a warning on the painful toll the Israeli invasion and ground invasion can have on children in Lebanon. At least 121 children have been killed and 399 others wounded, the organisation’s representative in Lebanon, Marcoluigi Corsi, said.

Additionally, over 370,000 children ⁠have been forced ⁠to leave their homes as Israel issues displacement threats over 14 per cent of Lebanon’s territory.

Children stand near tents used as shelter by displaced people in Beirut (Source: Reuters)

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said an airstrike on the southern Lebanese village of Saksakiyeh killed four and injured eight people.

Lebanon’s state media reported airstrikes in other parts of south Lebanon, including the southern city of Nabatiyeh and villages close to it, as well as other towns and villages in the coastal Tyre region.

The strikes came as other parts of South Lebanon witnessed intense clashes between Israeli troops and Hezbollah fighters.

Hezbollah said its fighters fought fierce battles in the villages of Chamaa and Bayada near the Mediterranean coast.

White phosphorus reportedly seen in Lebanese city

The Associated Press earlier reported their journalists saw smoke plumes resembling white phosphorous, banned under international law when used in civilian areas, near the coastal city of Tyre in Lebanon.

“This image clearly shows the use of artillery-delivered white phosphorus being dispersed over a wide area,” said Rich Weir, senior adviser at Human Rights Watch’s crisis, conflict, and arms division. “While the legality of its use here is difficult to ascertain without more information, its incendiary effects can cause devastating injuries.”

Weir said the rights group has documented Israel using the substance “repeatedly (and) unlawfully” in populated areas in Lebanon in other instances. Israel has maintained that its use of the substance has been in line with international law, using it as a smokescreen or to light up areas.

US-Israeli strikes target steel plants in Iran

US-Israeli airstrikes on Friday afternoon destroyed two major steel plants in Iran, according to local media.

“Minutes ago, the American–Zionist enemy targeted the Khuzestan Steel (in southwest Iran) and Mobarakeh Steel factories in Isfahan (central Iran) in two separate attacks,” the Fars news agency said.

“Rescue forces have immediately arrived at the scene of the incident,” it said.

Israel warns attacks on Iran will expand

Defence Minister Israel Katz made the comment in a statement noting that he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “warned the Iranian terrorist regime to stop firing missiles at the civilian population in Israel.”

“Despite the warnings, the firing continues — and therefore (Israeli military) attacks in Iran will escalate and expand to additional targets and areas that assist the regime in building and operating weapons against Israeli citizens,” Katz said.

“They will pay heavy, increasing prices for this war crime.”

Iran accuses US and Israel of ‘clear intent to commit genocide’

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also said more than 600 schools have been damaged or demolished, and more than 1,000 students and teachers “martyred or wounded” in Iran during the war.

“The aggressors’ targeting pattern accompanied by their rhetoric leave little doubt as to their clear intent to commit genocide,” Araghchi said by video during an urgent debate at the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Friday.

The debate focused on a February 28 strike at an elementary school in the southern city of Minab. More than 165 people were killed, most of them children, according to Iranian state media. Experts say evidence suggests the blast was likely caused by US airstrikes. U.S. officials have said an investigation is underway.

First responders inspect a residential building hit in an earlier U.S.-Israeli strike in Tehran, Friday, March 27, 2026. (Source: AP)

Saudi Arabia says Iran launched 6 missiles towards its capital

Of the six missiles, four fell into the Persian Gulf and on uninhabited areas, while two others were intercepted, the kingdom said.

82,000 civilian buildings have been damaged in Iran, UN says

Attacks on Iran have damaged 82,000 civilian buildings, including hospitals, residential units, and the homes of 180,000 people, across 20 of Iran’s 32 provinces, the International Organization for Migration said on Friday.

Iranian firefighters use an excavator to clear rubble from a residential building that was hit in an earlier U.S.-Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 23, 2026. (Source: AP)

Second port in Kuwait hit

A second Iranian attack on a port in Kuwait on Friday targeted a facility under construction as part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative in the oil-rich nation.

Kuwait said Mubarak Al Kabeer Port came under attack by drones and cruise missiles. It said there was “material damage” there, but no injuries. The attack appeared to be one of the first times a Chinese-affiliated project in the Gulf Arab states came under assault in the war. China has continued to purchase Iranian crude oil during the war.

China’s infrastructure program has built power plants, roads, railroads, and ports around the world and deepened China’s relations with Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Iran formalising its chokehold over Strait of Hormuz

Iran appears to be setting itself up as the gatekeeper for the Strait of Hormuz. The move could cement Tehran’s de facto chokehold over the crucial waterway and formalize its ability to keep its own oil flowing to China.

Iranian communications to the UN maritime authority and the experience of ships transiting the strait suggest the creation of something akin to a “toll booth.” Ships must enter Iranian waters and be vetted by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. At least two vessels paid for passage using Chinese currency.

Iranian news agencies quoted a lawmaker as saying “parliament is pursuing a plan to formally codify Iran’s sovereignty, control and oversight over the Strait of Hormuz, while also creating a source of revenue through the collection of fees.”

(With inputs from AP)