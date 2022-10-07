Lebanon detects first case of cholera since 1993

Beirut: The Lebanese Health Ministry announced the detection of a case of Cholera, the first such infection since the last outbreak in 1993.

The Ministry noted that the infection was detected in the northern governorate of Akkar, and the patient is receiving treatment at the hospital and is in stable condition, Xinhua news agency reported.

Health Minister Firas Abiad held a meeting with representatives of international organisations, the Doctors’ Syndicate and other stakeholders to present a strategy to fight against the infection.

#وزارة_الصحة اعلنت تسجيل اول إصابة بالكوليرا في عكار والابيض ترأس اجتماعا تنسيقيا عرض خطة الوزارة للجهوزية والاستجابة للوباءhttps://t.co/oJgtiuEx5W pic.twitter.com/yR8l4qgtRS — Ministry of Public Health – Lebanon (@mophleb) October 6, 2022

The strategy was prepared by his ministry in cooperation with the World Health Organization and the Unicef.

The strategy aims at enhancing case investigation through field surveys, examining water and sewage networks, collecting water samples for bacteria testing, and securing stocks of the required vaccines and medicines, among other measures.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)