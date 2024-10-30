Lebanon files UN complaint against Israeli attacks on health sector

A total of 281 attacks targeted hospitals, primary care centers, and ambulances, resulting in 163 deaths among health and relief workers.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 30th October 2024 12:33 pm IST
Lebanon files UN complaint against Israeli attacks on health sector
Lebanon flag

Beirut: Lebanon’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs filed a complaint to the UN Security Council through its UN mission, condemning Israeli attacks on Lebanon’s health sector between October 8, 2023, and October 24, 2024.

According to the ministry, a total of 281 attacks targeted hospitals, primary care centers, and ambulances, resulting in 163 deaths among health and relief workers and injuring hundreds more.

The complaint highlighted severe impacts on Lebanon’s healthcare system, including the displacement of medical personnel, shortages of medicine and essential supplies, and declining patient care, particularly for mothers and newborns, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement also underscored a growing need for mental health services, especially for children affected by the conflict.

Lebanon urged the international community to support its health infrastructure and called on the Security Council to hold Israel accountable for actions that Lebanon claims constitute war crimes, urging steps to protect health institutions and workers under international humanitarian law.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 30th October 2024 12:33 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button