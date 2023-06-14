Lebanon, France sign agreement for health cooperation

Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad and his French counterpart Francois Braun signed the agreement in France to provide a cooperation framework on various health projects.

Agreement was signed between the Lebanese and French Ministries of Health. Photo: Twitter

Beirut: Lebanon and France have signed an agreement to activate health cooperation between the two countries, media reported.

Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad and his French counterpart Francois Braun signed the agreement in France to provide a cooperation framework on various health projects through a joint working group to define priority projects and ensure the desired benefit is achieved, the National News Agency reported on Tuesday.

“The framework agreement includes various areas of cooperation, including primary healthcare, ministry programs for mental and psychological health, organ donation, the preparation of medical and nursing cadres, and strengthening health systems,” Abiad said.

Lebanon has been facing an unprecedented financial crisis, weighing heavily on the country’s health sector as hundreds of physicians and nurses emigrated for better opportunities abroad, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier this year, Abiad signed an agreement with France’s Merieux Foundation to support Lebanon in developing its medical laboratories, including empowering the lab workers, amid its current crisis.

