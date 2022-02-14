Lebanon, Kuwait ban ‘Death on the Nile’ film over Israeli actress

Lebanon and Kuwait have banned the newly-released ‘Death on the Nile’ film for featuring Israeli actress Gal Gadot.

The film, which was released globally on Friday, January 11, will not be released in two Middle-Eastern countries due to Gal Gadot’s connection to the Israel Defence Forces.

This is not the first time Lebanon has banned a Gal Gadot starring film. The country also banned the release of ‘Wonder Woman’ in 2017 and its sequel, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ in 2021.

Actress Gal Gadot, an Israeli army veteran, has been regularly criticized for her perceived silence towards Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians and her outspoken support for Israel, including the bombing of Gaza in May 2021.

Gadot served in the Israeli army during the 2006 Lebanon war and during the 2014 Gaza war.

The ‘Death on the Nile’ by British director Kenneth Branagh is currently showing in other countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The story of the film is one of the most famous works of the late British writer Agatha Christie, who was dubbed the Queen of Crime.