Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 7th February 2022 10:33 am IST
Lebanon returns 337 ancient artifacts to Iraq
Beirut: Lebanon’s Culture Ministry has handed over to Iraq 337 ancient artifacts that had been on display in a private Lebanese museum for years, the National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Culture Minister Mohammad Mortada on Sunday returned the items, which include clay tablets, to Iraqi Ambassador to Lebanon, Haider Shyaa Al-Barrak during a ceremony held at the National Museum of Beirut, NNA said.

“We are celebrating the handing over of 337 artifacts that are of different eras of civilisations in Mesopotamia,” Al-Barrak said at the ceremony.

Many of Iraq’s antiquities were smuggled abroad during decades of war in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

