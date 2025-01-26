Lebanon urges France to enforce ceasefire as Israel signals extended presence

Beirut: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has called on France to pressure Israel to fully adhere to the ceasefire agreement reached with Hezbollah on November 27, 2024, according to a statement from Lebanon’s Presidency.

In a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, Aoun stressed the urgency of ensuring Israel abides by the deal, highlighting its importance in maintaining stability in southern Lebanon.

He condemned Israel’s ongoing violations, including the destruction of border villages and extensive land bulldozing, warning that such actions jeopardise the return of displaced residents to their homes, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement noted that the two leaders discussed measures to de-escalate tensions in the region. Macron assured Aoun of his active involvement in diplomatic efforts to uphold the ceasefire and ensure the agreement’s full implementation.

The ceasefire, brokered by the US and France, was established to end nearly 14 months of conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. Under its terms, Israel is required to withdraw from Lebanese territory within 60 days.

In turn, the Lebanese army would assume security responsibilities along the border, deploying in the south to prevent the presence of militants and weapons.

Despite these terms, violations persist, with Israeli forces continuing daily strikes in Lebanon, some of which have caused casualties.

The fragile agreement now faces additional strain as Israel has announced it will maintain forces in southern Lebanon beyond the Sunday deadline for withdrawal.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that Israel would not meet the deadline stipulated in the ceasefire agreement, citing insufficient control by the Lebanese military in the region and Hezbollah’s failure to withdraw fully north of the Litani River.