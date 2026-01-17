‘LED mosquito’: Hyderabad’s drone show leaves audience sorely disappointed

One Instagram user captioned the event as "expectations: Star Wars, reality: traffic wars."

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 17th January 2026 3:57 pm IST
Image shows a screengrab from an Instagram reel on the drone show held at Gachibowli stadium in Hyderabad
(Image: yashodhara.balaji on Instagram)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Drone Show, organised at Gachibowli Stadium on Friday, January 16, left audiences quite disappointed, with many dubbing the event a “waste of time and money.”

Many took to Instagram to share the stark contrast between their expectations and reality. While the audience was looking forward to something that would replicate the famed Chinese drone shows, they were instead offered “LED mosquitos.”

One Instagram user captioned the event as “expectations: Star Wars, reality: traffic wars.”

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Comments on such reels have highlighted their JOMO (joy of missing out), saying, “April hotha tho samajhte ki April fool hai, but yeh tho January hai hai phir bhi aisi kyu kiya inlogon ne (If it were April, we would have assumed it’s for April fools, but why did they do this in January?)” and “school students perform better than this.”

While many pointed out that the show was free, others noted that there were only limited free seats, and most of the audience had paid Rs 199 each to attend. Some also said that the ticket prices varied according to seating in the stadium.

The event scheduled on Friday had promised drone soccer, remote-controlled planes and race qualifiers, while the show on Saturday was to have first-person view drone racing, a first-person view marathon and an evening drone show.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Tickets for Saturday’s event on BookMyShow have already sold out, and only time will tell if this event will manage to save face after Friday’s flop.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 17th January 2026 3:57 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button