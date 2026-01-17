‘LED mosquito’: Hyderabad’s drone show leaves audience sorely disappointed

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Drone Show, organised at Gachibowli Stadium on Friday, January 16, left audiences quite disappointed, with many dubbing the event a “waste of time and money.”

Many took to Instagram to share the stark contrast between their expectations and reality. While the audience was looking forward to something that would replicate the famed Chinese drone shows, they were instead offered “LED mosquitos.”

One Instagram user captioned the event as “expectations: Star Wars, reality: traffic wars.”

Comments on such reels have highlighted their JOMO (joy of missing out), saying, “April hotha tho samajhte ki April fool hai, but yeh tho January hai hai phir bhi aisi kyu kiya inlogon ne (If it were April, we would have assumed it’s for April fools, but why did they do this in January?)” and “school students perform better than this.”

While many pointed out that the show was free, others noted that there were only limited free seats, and most of the audience had paid Rs 199 each to attend. Some also said that the ticket prices varied according to seating in the stadium.

The event scheduled on Friday had promised drone soccer, remote-controlled planes and race qualifiers, while the show on Saturday was to have first-person view drone racing, a first-person view marathon and an evening drone show.

Tickets for Saturday’s event on BookMyShow have already sold out, and only time will tell if this event will manage to save face after Friday’s flop.