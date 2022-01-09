Left backs KCR, aims for ‘BJP Mukt Bharat’

Hyderabad: Leaders of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Saturday met the chief minister of Telangana State K. Chandrashekar Rao.

During the meeting, Left parties roll out the idea of ‘BJP mukht Bharat, New Indian Express reported.

KCR held separate meetings with leaders of CPI(M) and CPI. The CPI group that met Rao comprised party general secretary D Raja, Rajya Sabha member Binoy Viswam and CPI Telangana state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy and other party leaders.

The CPI(M) delegation, included its General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar and others.

The TRS has been critical of the central government’s PSU disinvestment and other policies. The ruling party in Telangana and the BJP have been engaged in a bitter war of words over paddy procurement in the state and other issues.

A CMO release said the Left leaders paid courtesy visits to Rao in which they discussed national political issues and development of Telangana among others.

CPI state secretary Chada Venkata Reddy has been quoted saying, “KCR highlighted the need for the third front as Congress is unable to defeat BJP”.

Commenting on the recent incident which took place in Punjab, the left leaders said that PM Modi did ‘security breach drama’ as the crowd at the public meeting was thin.