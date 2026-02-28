Left parties condemn attack on Iran, slam Modi for Israel visit

New Delhi: Left parties on Saturday, February 28, condemned the US and Israel for launching military attacks on Iran, calling them a violation of international law and a threat to global peace.

In a statement, the Politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said the attacks were carried out in “flagrant violation of Iran’s national sovereignty, the UN Charter and all international treaties”.

The Left party alleged that the strikes were launched despite ongoing negotiations with Iran, and accused the US of acting as a “belligerent bully” targeting sovereign countries at will.

“The US and Israel carried out these attacks by ignoring the ongoing negotiations with Iran. It is amply clear from the attacks and the statements of US President Donald Trump that they never believed in these negotiations,” the CPI(M) said.

The party also said the attack on Iran followed immediately after Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his visit to Israel, and urged the government of India to condemn the military action.

“The government of India should unequivocally condemn the attacks on its friendly country Iran, and demand immediate cessation of hostilities,” it said.

CPI(M) Polit Bureau strongly condemns the attacks on #Iran launched by the US and #Israel. pic.twitter.com/WAgXISZIFd — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) February 28, 2026

Modi was on a two-day visit to Israel on February 25-26, during which the two nations elevated their “time-tested” relationship to a special strategic partnership and agreed to fast-track a long-awaited free trade deal.

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby said the statements of US President Donald Trump leave no doubt that the US and Israel are “deliberately imposing war on Iran”.

“This will endanger millions of lives and draw the world to the brink of a catastrophic conflagration with devastating consequences for humanity, threatening international peace and security on a scale unprecedented in recent history.” Baby said in a post on X.

In a separate statement, the central committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation termed the strikes “criminal missile attacks” and an “act of imperialist aggression”.

The party said the attacks “pierced the facade of US talks of diplomacy”, stressing that it had nothing to do with the Iranian people’s struggle for justice and liberty against their government.

“India must insist on an immediate cessation of the attacks on Iran,” the CPI(ML) Liberation said.

It also criticised Modi’s visit to Israel, saying the attacks beginning soon after the trip showed how “ill-advised and detrimental to Indian interests that visit was”.

The party called upon “all peace-loving people of India and the world to stand with Iran and the Iranian people against this US-Israel military aggression”.

Condemn the US–Israel Military aggression Against Iran | Once again Israel and the US have launched a criminal missile attack on #Iran. The attack comes piercing the facade of US talks of diplomacy. The world also understands that this imperialist aggression has nothing to do… pic.twitter.com/9TJ8DvAcxO — CPIML Liberation (@cpimlliberation) February 28, 2026

The US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, with the first strike reported near the offices of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In a video posted on social media, US President Donald Trump called on the Iranian public to “seize control of your destiny” and rise against the Islamic leadership that has ruled the nation since 1979.

Iran responded, as it had been threatening to do for months, first launching a wave of missiles and drones targeting Israel. It followed with strikes targeting US military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.

The UAE and Iraq have shut down their airspace amid the fresh round of conflict in the Middle East.