Pakistan, Russia condemn ‘unprovoked, unwarranted’ attacks on Iran

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday, February 28, condemned the “unwarranted attacks” on Iran by Israel and the US, demanding an immediate cessation of the conflict.

Dar said this while talking over the phone to Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi who called the Pakistani leader after his country was attacked.

According to a statement by the Foreign Office, Dar and Araghchi reviewed the evolving situation in Iran and the wider region.

It said that Dar “strongly condemned the unwarranted attacks against Iran and called for an immediate halt to escalation through urgent resumption of diplomacy to achieve a peaceful, negotiated resolution to the crisis”.

Separately, the Pakistan Embassy in Iran issued an advisory, urging Pakistani nationals to avoid all non-mandatory travel to Iran for their safety and security.

It asked the Pakistani nationals currently residing in Iran to exercise caution, remain vigilant, minimise non-essential travel, and stay in regular contact with the Pakistani missions.

Also Read Lebanon urges Hezbollah to stay out of US-Iran conflict

‘Pre-planned and unprovoked act of armed aggression’ says Russia

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned the US-Israeli strikes on Iran as “a pre-planned and unprovoked act of armed aggression against a sovereign and independent UN member state,” demanding an immediate halt to the military campaign and a return to diplomacy.

In a statement posted to Telegram, the ministry accused Washington and Tel Aviv of “hiding behind” concerns about Iran’s nuclear programme while pursuing regime change.

It warned the attacks risked triggering a “humanitarian, economic and possibly radiological catastrophe” in the region and accused the US and Israel of “plunging the Middle East into an abyss of uncontrolled escalation.”

Moscow called the bombing of nuclear facilities under International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards “unacceptable” and said it stood ready to help broker a peaceful resolution, while placing full responsibility for the escalation on the United States and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)