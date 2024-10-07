Legacy of Mukarram Jah in education honoured; books on 3 Nizams released 

By Syed Khaled Shahbaaz

Hyderabad: Rich tributes were paid to Mukarram Jah Bahadur on his 91st birth anniversary at a grand celebration held at the historic Masarrat Mahal in Purani Haveli Palace.

The event, which also marked the 37th Founder’s Day of Mukarram Jah School, honoured the Eighth Titular Nizam of Hyderabad for his enduring contribution in promoting education.

The occasion was graced by Princess Esra Jah, former wife of Mukarram Jah, Orhan Yalman Okan, Consul General of Türkiye and, Amita Desai, Honorary Consul of Germany for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The presence of Princess Esra, who has played a vital role in preserving Hyderabad’s rich heritage and supporting the educational initiatives of the Mukarram Jah Trust, lent an aura of grace to the proceedings.

Addressing the gathering, Orhan Okan, who was accompanied by his wife Aslihan, expressed concern over the erosion of traditional values in the fast-paced, technology-driven world. He praised Mukarram Jah School for its role in shaping responsible citizens and highlighted the need for institutions and generations that uphold moral and ethical values in education.

“We live in an age where scientific advancements rapidly change our lives. However, these advancements also bring threats that we do not always see, especially through social media. The institution of the family is under attack, and we must invest in responsible education to raise virtuous, humble, and hardworking individuals,” he said. He underscored the importance of love and human connection, reminding the audience that the real achievements in life are not the diploma or medals, but love.”

Another highlight of the event was the release of the books The Nizams Sikander Jah, Nasir-ud-Daulah and the Subsidiary Alliance, and the Two Great Indian Rebellions, authored by Sultan Ghalib bin Awadh al-Qu’aiti who has parts of roots in Hyderabad.

Honorary Consul of Germany and Founder Director of Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad Amita Desai described the books as a majestic historical document filled with rich narratives and visuals. The books document the rich history of the Nizams and their role in shaping India’s political landscape.

“The oral history encapsulated in the book is majestic, filled with visuals, narratives, and rich information. It helps us figure out where we come from, where we are today, and motivates us to introspect on where we are headed,” said Desai.

The contributions of the late Mukarram Jah Bahadur were fondly remembered on his 91st birth anniversary. Mohammed Abul Faiz Khan, Trustee of the Mukarram Jah Trust for Education & Learning, highlighted Mukarram Jah’s generous donation of acres of land and historic palaces, including Purani Haveli, for educational purposes. The school, which has earned national recognition, stands testimony to his vision for promoting education.

“The Mukarram Jah School ranked No. 1 in India in the Budget School Category by Education World for two consecutive years, is celebrated for its commitment to academic excellence and cultural enrichment,” he added.

Habeeb ur Rahman, nephew of Sultan Ghalib al Qu’aiti, Nida Fatima Khan, Md Faiz Bin Jung, M A Basith, Khalil Ahmed, and MJTEL Secretary Col S. Andiappan (Retd.), School Principal Rekha Wadhe, and Academic Advisor Kausar Sayeed were present on the occasion.