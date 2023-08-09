Legal dispute over Chiranjeevi’s film ‘Bholaa Shankar’: Distributor files case

Hyderabad: Trouble looms for the much-anticipated ‘Bholaa Shankar’ starring Chiranjeevi and Tamannah Bhatia, as Vizag-based distributor Battula Satyanarayana takes a firm stance against the film’s producers, Anil Sunkara and Garikapati Krishna Kishore. Satyanarayana revealed in a recent press release that he has filed a case against the film, shedding light on alleged inconsistencies.

According to Tollywood Net article, the highly regarded distributor, Vizag Satish, has moved to the courts, seeking an injunction on the impending release of ‘Bholaa Shankar’. His complaint stems from unpaid distribution rights dues for the film. Satish has stated that Anil Sunkara, who is also known for producing the 2023 film ‘Agent’ starring Akhil Akkineni, has yet to clear a significant sum.

Vizag Satish, distributor requested the court to give a stay order to hold the release of #BholaaShankar until the producer return/compensate for the losses he incurred from Agent.



The court will hear the arguments from both the parties today & will pass a judgement on giving… pic.twitter.com/RgOxgdIgIa — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) August 9, 2023

Vizag Satish, who runs Gayatri Films, claims that he first acquired the rights to ‘Agent’ for Rs 30 crore, covering AP, Telangana, and Karnataka. However, he claims that he was unfairly granted rights solely for Vizag, a minor portion of the deal, resulting in significant losses. Satish’s request to the court is simple: stop the release of ‘Bholaa Shankar’ until his rightful debts are paid.

As the legal drama unfolds, fans and the industry wait with bated breath to see how this complex dispute will affect the highly anticipated film.

