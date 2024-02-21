Legal doyen Fali S Nariman passes away

New Delhi: Legal doyen and veteran advocate Fali S Nariman died here on Wednesday at 95. He was suffering from multiple ailments, including cardiac issues.

In his long and illustrious legal career, Nariman argued in several landmark cases, including the Bhopal gas tragedy case, TMA Pai case, the Jayalalithaa disproportionate assets case and the famous case of the National Judicial Appointments Commission, which the Supreme Court struck down.

Born on January 10, 1929, Nariman served as the additional solicitor general between 1972 and 1975. He resigned from the post during an emergency.

He practised law for more than 70 years, initially in the Bombay High Court and since 1972, in the Supreme Court.

Nariman received the Padma Bhushan in January 1991 and in 2007, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan.

His son, Rohinton Nariman, was a judge of the Supreme Court.

Great giant of an intellectual: CJI D Y Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud condoled the death of legal doyen and veteran advocate Fali S Nariman, saying he was a “great giant of an intellectual”.

“Mr Attorney General, we mourn the sad demise and passing away of Fali Nariman. He was a great giant of an intellectual,” Chandrachud told Attorney General R Venkataramani as he began the day’s proceedings in the apex court.

Attorney General for India R Venkataramani said it was indeed a difficult news to swallow. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta termed Fali Nariman’s death as a loss not just to the legal fraternity but the nation’s loss as well.

“Not only the legal fraternity but the nation has lost a towering figure of intellect and wisdom. The country has lost an epitome of what righteousness stood for. A doyen, paragon and a legend in his own lifetime has left us leaving the jurisprudence enriched by his immense contribution. I have always learnt something new by merely appearing even against him,” said Mehta.

Recalling his bonding with Nariman, Mehta said, “Sharing the homemade buttermilk brought by me from my home in the Supreme Court corridors while he regaled all of us with many past anecdotes in Gujarati is a cherished memory for me though he used to come only on few occasions since last few years. His loving gesture of sending all the books written by him to me with his autographs will always remain a proud possession for me and even for the next generations.”

“The legal fraternity is intellectually poorer today. Such intellectual giants do not die. They remain immortal through their contribution. There cannot be and will not be another Fali Nariman,” Mehta added further in his statement.

President mourns Nariman’s death

President Droupadi Murmu condoled the passing away of the eminent jurist and senior advocate Nariman’s death.

In a post on X President wrote, “I am saddened to learn that Fali Nariman, a titan among legal luminaries, is no more. Among the wisest experts on our Constitution, he was also a globally respected jurist. He served the nation in various roles, including as a member of the Rajya Sabha, with equal dedication.”

“His contributions in enriching constitutional practices and strengthening legal system will be remembered for long. My condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers,” she added.

I am saddened to learn that Fali Nariman, a titan among legal luminaries, is no more. Among the wisest experts on our Constitution, he was also a globally respected jurist. He served the nation in various roles, including as a member of the Rajya Sabha, with equal dedication. His… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 21, 2024

Devoted life to making justice accessible: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled legal doyen Fali S Nariman’s death and said he had devoted his life to making justice accessible to common citizens.

Shri Fali Nariman Ji was among the most outstanding legal minds and intellectuals. He devoted his life to making justice accessible to common citizens. I am pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 21, 2024

In a post on X, Modi said: “Shri Fali Nariman Ji was among the most outstanding legal minds and intellectuals. He devoted his life to making justice accessible to common citizens.”

“I am pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace,” the prime minister said.

‘A profound void in legal community’, says Gandhi

The Congress condoled legal doyen Fali S Nariman’s death, with Rahul Gandhi saying his contributions have not only shaped landmark cases but also inspired generations of jurists to uphold the sanctity of the Constitution and civil liberties.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the death of eminent jurist, senior advocate and a fierce votary of constitutional civil liberties, Fali S Nariman, is a huge loss to the legal system.

“A Padma Vibhushan recipient, his unwavering commitment to his principles remained steadfast and admirable. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and compatriots. May his soul rest in peace,” Kharge said on the microblogging platform.

The passing away of eminent jurist, senior advocate, and a fierce votary of Constitutional Civil Liberties, Fali S Nariman is a huge loss to the legal system.



A Padma Vibhushan recipient, his unwavering commitment to his principles remained steadfast and admirable.



My deepest… pic.twitter.com/hyiZ0nDWBw — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) February 21, 2024

Gandhi condoled the veteran lawyer’s demise and said it leaves a profound void in the legal community.

“His contributions have not only shaped landmark cases, but have also inspired generations of jurists to uphold the sanctity of our Constitution and civil liberties,” the former Congress chief said.

“May his commitment to justice and fairness continues to guide us, even in his absence,” Gandhi said.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Nariman was an outstanding lawyer and a courageous personality.

He was an outstanding lawyer. He was a courageous personality. He was a superb Parliamentarian. He informed and educated whenever he spoke and wrote. He was a wonderful human being who was zestful till the very end. He was Fali Nariman, and he was one of my favourite persons.… https://t.co/YT47MG8FsQ pic.twitter.com/kGKGXi5Q6s — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 21, 2024

“He was a superb parliamentarian. He informed and educated whenever he spoke and wrote. He was a wonderful human being who was zestful till the very end. He was Fali Nariman, and he was one of my favourite persons,” Ramesh said.

“His autobiography is a delightful read. It begins with a humorous exchange between the two of us,” the Congress leader said.

Nariman belonged to a species that is already endangered, Ramesh added.