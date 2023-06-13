Legal notice to Telangana govt over Waqf Board’s Rs 10 cr aid for Haj

Hyderabad: A legal notice sent by a resident in the city has questioned the legality of the Telangana State Waqf Board’s decision to allot Rs 10 crore to provide better facilities for Haj pilgrims.

In the notice addressed to the chief secretary of the Telangana government, and the chairman and chief executive officer of the Waqf Board, among others, Syed Iftaquar Hussain, said that the Board’s decision clearly violates The Wakf Act 1995.

Money received by the state Waqf Board cannot be used for matters other than that concerning those mentioned under the act, the notice said.

The notice called the measure “contrary to the principle of Islamic degrees.”

It also mentioned the formation of Central and state Haj committees, stressing the fact that it is the Haj committees’ duty to provide provisions for the pilgrimage.

The notice demands the Telangana government prevent the Waqf Board from allotting funds for the 2023 Haj pilgrimage. It also asks the Waqf Board chairman to immediately withdraw from this decision.

If funds are further required for the pilgrimage, the state government should allot separate funds for the same, the notice added.

Earlier, the Waqf Board had announced the disbursement of Rs 10 crores to enhance the arrangements and facilities for Haj pilgrims.

Chairman of the Board Mohammed Masihullah Khan had said that the funds would be used to maintain the cleanliness and facilities at the Haj House, as well as to take up measures for enhancing amenities on various floors of the building.