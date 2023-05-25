Waqf Board releases Rs 10 crore to provide better facilities for Haj pilgrims

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Waqf Board has recently disbursed Rs. 10 crore to enhance the arrangements and facilities for Haj pilgrims. Mohammed Masihullah Khan, Chairman of the Telangana State Waqf Board, announced the allocation of funds for the cleanliness and facilities at the Haj House, as well as measures to enhance amenities on various floors of the building.

Emphasizing the board’s commitment to ensuring better arrangements for pilgrims during the Haj camp at the Haj House, Chairman Mohammed Masihullah Khan stated that the Telangana State Waqf Board has taken the initiative to carry out the cleaning process independently. He further mentioned that a letter has been sent to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation requesting thorough cleanliness and disinfection of the cellar, along with the removal of water accumulated near the under-construction structure adjacent to the Haj House.

Additionally, specific instructions have been issued to the Waqf Board staff to ensure the proper functioning of all elevators within the Haj House building during the Hajj camp. The aim is to provide seamless facilities and convenience to the pilgrims.

Masihullah Khan expressed his dedication to making the Haj House a comfortable and well-equipped place for the visiting pilgrims. The allocated funds will be utilized for various initiatives and improvements that prioritize cleanliness, better amenities, and an enhanced overall experience for the Haj pilgrims.

With these efforts and continued commitment, the Telangana State Waqf Board aims to ensure that the Haj pilgrims receive the utmost care and comfort during their stay at the Haj House.

The Haj pilgrimage is a significant event in the lives of Muslims around the world, and it holds immense religious and cultural importance. The pilgrimage to Mecca is one of the five pillars of Islam, and Muslims from various countries aspire to fulfill this religious obligation at least once in their lifetime.