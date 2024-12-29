Legendary cricket icon Syed Kirmani releases autobiography on 75th birthday

Legendary former Indian wicket-keeper Syed Kirmani, one of the players who led India to win the 1983 Cricket World Cup released his autobiography titled ‘Stumped: Life Behind and Beyond the Twenty-Two Yards’ on Sunday, December 29.

In an interview with The New Indian Express, Kirmani says the book offers personal glimpses of his life shaping not just his cricketing journey but the experiences that shaped him both on and off the field.

Kirmani reminisces days from playing gully cricket in the streets of Bengaluru to international cricket grounds.

“Everybody goes through good times, bad times, ups and downs – this is the untold story of my life. The true facts without any bias or prejudice” says Kirmani about the book.

Kirmani takes his readers beyond the stumps, sharing the highs and lows of a career that spanned an era of transformation in Indian cricket. “There are quite a few surprises in the book where the reaction from fans will be ‘Oh my God, is this what happened?’” remarked Kiramni playfully.

The book coming out on his 75th birthday promises to reveal intense and heartfelt anecdotes from his career bringing the audiences a never-seen-before look into the world of ‘80s cricket.

Published by Penguin Play and priced at Rs 499 the book took five years to make for Kirmani and his co-authors Debashish Sengupta and Dakshesh Pathak.