Legendary Pakistani singer Nayyara Noor passes away at 71

Islamabad: Celebrated Pakistani singer Nayyara Noor passed away in Karachi after a brief illness, her family sources said.

Funeral prayers will be offered at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Masjid/Imambargah Yasrab located in DHA and will be laid to rest to at a DHA Phase 8 cemetery, Geo News reported quoting her family.

Born on November 3, 1950, in Assam’s Guwahati, she liked Begum Akhtar Ghazals, thumris, and Kanan Devi Bhajans since childhood.

Her family migrated to Pakistan when she was seven-year-old.

Nayyara Noor, 71, was given the title of ‘Bulbul-e-Pakistan’ and conferred with the Nigar Award for Best playback singer in 1973.

Condoling her demise, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said her death is irreparable damage to the music world.

“Be it a ghazal or a song, whatever Nayyara Noor sang, she sang it with perfection. The void created by Nayyara Noor’s death will never be filled,” the Pakistan Prime Minister posted on Twitter while praying for her place in heaven.