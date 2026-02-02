Legendary voice’s son steps forward as a new-gen singer

Hyderabad: The music industry is always on the lookout for fresh voices, and one young singer is quietly but confidently making his mark. Maahi Mukherjee, the younger son of celebrated playback singer Shaan, is emerging as a promising name in India’s pop and Bollywood music space.

Carrying forward a rich musical legacy is never easy, but Maahi seems to be doing it with grace. His voice has a striking resemblance to his father’s smooth and romantic tone, something fans instantly notice. Yet, he brings his own youthful flavour that connects strongly with Gen Z listeners. His confident stage presence, easy smile and likeable personality make him a natural performer who enjoys being in front of the audience.

Mother Genes Didn't Even Try 😱



Next BIG THING in India 🔥



No DNA Test Needed ✅ pic.twitter.com/RTbCmyzYco — POSITIVE FAN (@imashishsrrk) February 1, 2026

Maahi stepped into Bollywood in 2025 with “Tera Kya Karoon” from Nadaaniyan, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song marked his playback debut and showcased his vocal control and maturity.

Before entering films, Maahi had already created a buzz in the independent music scene. His debut single “Sorry” (2024) crossed over 15 million views on YouTube. Songs like “Jaadugari” and “Jaan Se Zyada” further displayed his emotional depth, while his debut EP Talab in 2025 featured tracks such as “Vaari Vaari,” “Dildaari,” and “Raahein.” His collaboration with rapper Paradox on “Dil Behkaaye” added versatility to his growing discography.

From performing at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024 to appearing on a digital billboard at Times Square, New York, and being named Amazon Music’s Breakthrough Artist of 2025, Maahi’s journey is only just beginning. He is truly an emerging talent to look out for.