Legendry Pakistani actor, orator Zia Mohyeddin passes away at 91

Islamabad: Zia Mohyeddin, the first Pakistani ever to work in Hollywood, passed away on Monday after a brief illness. He was 91.

The veteran actor, director and TV host was admitted to a hospital in Karachi, where he was based, after complaining of abdominal pain and fever. He was later shifted on life support after some surgical procedure.

He breathed his last at 6.30am, according to his family. The funeral prayer would be offered in the Defence area of Karachi.

Mohyeddin was born on June 20, 1931 in Faisalabad in Pakistan’s Punjab province, and made his name in acting, broadcasting and poetry recitation.

He was also president emeritus of National Institute of Performing Arts in Karachi and trained a host of budding artists. He also wrote columns for various newspapers.

We mourn the loss of the legendary Zia Mohyeddin, a true icon of Pakistan's art and culture. He was an intellectual, a great human, and an esteemed friend to many. His contributions to the country and arts will never be forgotten.

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ pic.twitter.com/bhw3D9ZUPj — Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (@MoIB_Official) February 13, 2023

Moheyddin appeared on both Pakistani cinema and television apart from appearances on the British cinema and television throughout his career.

His memorable performances include Lawrence of Arabia’ (1962) by director David Lean, followed by Behold the Pale Horsein’ (1964) by director Fred Zinnemann and Immaculate Conception’ (1992) by director Jamil Dehlavi.

The veteran actor was awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz, the second-highest civilian honour in Pakistan, in 2012 for his contribution to the field of art.

He also authored three books A Carrot is a Carrot’, Theatrics’ and The God of My Idolatry Memories and Reflections’.

Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his sorrow and grief at the demise of the legendary performer.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the premier said that Mohyeddin’s art was “one of its kind” and his unique style was admired not just in Pakistan but across the world, the Dawn newspaper reported.

“It is sad that a person with many beautiful qualities has left society. Zia Mohyeddin’s voice will keep resonating in our hearts and minds,” he said.

ضیاء صاحب کی شخصیت کمال خصوصیات کی حامل تھی۔تھیٹر، براڈکاسٹنگ اور فنِ تقریر میں اپنی بےمثال مہارت اور آواز کے جادو سےانہوں نےنصف صدی سےزائد عرصہ تک لوگوں کو مسحور کئےرکھا۔ان کے زیر تربیت رہنے والے سینکڑوں طلباء ان کی میراث کو زندہ رکھیں گے۔ اللہ تعالی ان کے درجات بلند کریں۔ آمین pic.twitter.com/CSJCEu2789 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 13, 2023

Expressing grief over the veteran actor’s demise, President Arif Alvi, in a tweet, said, “To me it is a personal loss. He was a giant in the arts, an actor, producer, director and above all an excellent reciter of prose and poetry accompanied by music typically prompting with a pause.”

“One day a worried Zia came to me in the 90’s and told me that he is under stress when asked why? He said I know Shakespeare from cover to cover but now I tend to forget. A giant indeed. May Allah give strength to the world of arts, Azra, his wife, family and children to bear this loss,” Alvi said in the following tweet.

Zia Mohyeuddin passed away إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون

To me it is a personal loss. He was a giant in the arts, an actor, producer, director & above all an excellent reciter of prose & poetry accompanied by music typically prompting with a pause ذرا ٹھیکا لگایئے — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) February 13, 2023

Former prime minister Imran Khan also extended condolences to the grieving family.

“Saddened to learn of the passing of Zia Mohyeddin. I knew him for decades. He was a highly cultured person, extremely well read esp in Urdu literature and an institution in the world of entertainment. He will be missed. My condolences and prayers go to his family,” Khan said in a tweet.

Saddened to learn of the passing of Zia Mohyeddin. I knew him for decades. He was a highly cultured person, extremely well read esp in Urdu literature and an institution in the world of entertainment. He will be missed. My condolences & prayers go to his family. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 13, 2023

My dear friend Zia Mohyuddin left this world to meet his maker. I was just planning to go to Birmingham where each Ramzan he’d have his annual leave. Miss you badly Zia bhai! — Barrister Iftikhar Ahmad (@Iftikh4rahmad) February 13, 2023

A legend, Zia Mohyeddin passed away this morning. Huge loss #ZiaMohyeddin pic.twitter.com/QZSRYSC2wX — Nighat Dad (@nighatdad) February 13, 2023

The world of arts bids farewell to a maestro – Zia Mohyeddin—broadcasting legend, poetic virtuoso, actor, and theatre director. As we celebrate his life and legacy, and mourn his loss, we are reminded of the immense impact he has had on our cultural landscape. #ZiaMohyeddin pic.twitter.com/HxL3wbNkto — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) February 13, 2023

Very sorry to hear of literary icon Zia Mohiyuddin’s passing. He was a true renaissance man for his mastery & connoisseurship on a range of cultural trends that made him inimitable. Most of all, his hypnotic voice took many generations from radio to tv. May he rest in peace pic.twitter.com/UXtJglUg1N — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) February 13, 2023