Lehra Do Tiranga march: Delhi Police files multiple FIRs

The prohibitory orders, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), banned mass gatherings in Connaught Place and adjoining areas.

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Delhi Police officers patrolling during the Tiranga march in Delhi.
**EDS: SCREENGRAB VIA PTI VIDEOS** New Delhi: Police personnel outside the residence where Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke is staying, ahead of the party's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_16_2026_000145B)

New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered multiple FIRs in connection with alleged violation of prohibitory orders in Connaught Place ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)’s ‘Lehra do Tiranga’ protest a day ago, sources said on Saturday, October 17.

“Despite repeated announcements asking people to disperse, a crowd gathered in and around Connaught Place on Friday, prompting the police to initiate legal action,” said the source.

The prohibitory orders, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), banned mass gatherings in Connaught Place and adjoining areas.

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Subhan Bakery

Hundreds of CJP supporters and student activists staged a series of flash protests across Connaught Place amid a massive police deployment on Friday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published:

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