Leopard cub dies in UP’s Etawah Safari Park

Etawah: A six-month-old leopard cub at the safari park in this Uttar Pradesh district died after a brief illness, officials said on Sunday.

Etawah Safari Park Director Deeksha Bhandari said, “A female leopard cub that was brought from Bijnor in May died on Saturday.”

The cub had been suffering from chronic diarrhoea since October 12 and was kept under observation by veterinary staff, she said, adding, “The cub had also developed some neurotic problems recently.”

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has often raised the issue of animal deaths at the park and demanded a probe.