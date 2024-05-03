Leopard moving around Hyderabad airport finally caught by traps

Hyderabad: Nearly a week after it was spotted, the leopard that was found moving around the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at Shamshabad was finally trapped on Thursday night.

Forest department officials two days ago had increased the number of cafes to five and also trap cameras to catch the leopard that is aged about 2 years. However this was not the only time that animals like this strayed into areas in Hyderabad.

The leopard was spotted nearly a week ago by locals and airport staff. Forest department officials after visiting the villages around the airport found pug marks and decided to set up cages and also added a goat as bait.

Villagers in and around the airport in Hyderabad were warned against moving around alone in nights from the last four days and were also asked to inform the Forest department authorities on spotting the leopard. Luckily no one was attacked or faced any danger.

The leopard also ventured into the airport runway and created panic among ground staff and is believed to have come from the Shadnagar forest area (about 100 kilometres away from Hyderabad). The leopard will be moved to the zoo park and after medical examination released in forest area, said officials.

The leopard was sighted near the Rajiv Gandhi International (Hyderabad) LeoparAirport in Shamshabad late on Saturday night, April 27. Its movement was captured on a CCTV camera as it tried to jump over the fence in the aircraft repairs section of the airport.