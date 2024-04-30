Hyderabad: More cages put to catch stray leopard near airport

Hyderabad: Officials from the state Forest department including the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Chief Wild Life Warden MC Pargaien reviewed the status of the stray leopard’s movements after the animal had entered into the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) and Shamshabad a few days ago.

More cages and trap cameras will be added to capture the leopard that is still roaming around the airport. The animal is believed to be aged about two years old.

Keeping the urgency and sensitivity of the matter, PCCF Pargaien decided to increase the number of cages to 5 from the existing 3. The animal was spotted in CCTV cameras two days ago by airport employees. Further 15 more trap cameras in addition to existing five are going to be installed at important points by the Forest department.

The matter is constantly being monitored by Forest department officers and all arrangements to capture the leopard are ready, said said PCCF Pargaien.

People residing or moving in the adjoining areas of the airport have also been asked to be alert and in case any citizen notices or spots the leopard, they should immediately intimate the local foresters of Rangareddy district, said the PCCF.

The leopard was sighted near the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad late on Saturday night, April 27. Its movement was captured on a CCTV camera as it tried to jump over the fence in the aircraft repairs section of the airport.

Airport workers spotted the leopard and informed the security personnel who checked the CCTV cameras and confirmed the presence of the big cat. The also alerted the forest department officials, who have set set up a cage to rescue the leopard. Police have asked the local residents to be vigilant.