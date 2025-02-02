Video: Leopard sighted on tree, creates panic in Telangana’s Asifabad

Officials asked villagers to avoid confrontation with the leopard adding that efforts are being made to divert the animal deep inside the jungle.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 2nd February 2025 6:21 pm IST
A leopard spotted in Telangana's Asifabad

Hyderabad: A leopard was sighted on a tree in a village in Telangana’s Asifabad district on Sunday, February 2, creating panic among villagers.

The leopard was spotted by people in Chintapalli village while crossing the forest under Tiryani Mandal. After being alerted, the forest officials arrived at the spot and asked the villagers not to cross the jungle from that area.

Villagers have been asked to avoid confrontation with the leopard, adding that efforts are being made to divert the animal deep inside the jungle. A video of the leopard sitting atop the tree is being circulated on social media.

Video: Leopard dies in road accident in Telangana’s Medak

This is the latest incident of leopard sighting in Telangana, on January 30, a leopard was killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle in Telangana’s Medak district.

The incident occurred on National Highway -44 at Valluru in Narsingi mandal on Thursday evening.

The animal sustained multiple injuries as some unidentified vehicle hit it while it was crossing the road.

