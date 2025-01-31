Video: Leopard dies in road accident in Telangana’s Medak

The big cat is also seen trying to pounce on passerby before passing away due to injuries.

Hyderabad: A leopard died in a road accident in Telangana’s Medak district on Thursday, January 30, after being hit by a speeding vehicle.

The incident occurred on National Highway -44 at Valluru in Narsingi mandal on Thursday evening. The animal sustained multiple injuries as some unidentified vehicle hit it while it was crossing the road.

After being alerted, forest officials reached the national highway and shifted the carcass to the veterinary hospital.

Videos shared on social media showed the leopard being paralysed after the accident. The big cat is also seen trying to pounce on passersby before passing away due to injuries.

