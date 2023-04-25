Less than 35 days to UPSC prelims 2023 – Know other toughest exams in the world

The aspirants of civil services across India are gearing up for UPSC Prelims 2023 which is one of the toughest exams in the world. As it is scheduled to be held on May 28, less than 35 days left for the examination

The examination is conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in three stages – Preliminary, Main, and Interview to recruit officers for various services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

UPSC prelims 2023

The UPSC Prelims 2023 will be conducted to fill vacancies under 21 posts. However, among all these posts, IAS is the most sought-after choice for most aspirants. The IAS is considered one of the most prestigious and respected services in the country, and it offers a great salary package and perks to its officers.

With the examination being one of the toughest exams in the world, aspirants need to prepare well and give their best shot to achieve success.

Other toughest exams in the world

Apart from the UPSC Prelims, there are other toughest exams in the world that are known for their difficulty level. The list top five toughest exams in the world is as follows

Gaokao Exam (China) IIT JEE Advanced (India) UPSC (India) GATE (India) GRE (In various countries)

Gaokao Exam

Gaokao, which is also known as National College Entrance Examination (NCEE), is a college entrance exam held annually in mainland China. Usually, senior high school students take this exam.

It is a mandatory exam taken by students for admission into all higher education institutions in China at the undergraduate level. The exam tests a student’s knowledge of various subjects.

The exam has a reputation for being extremely tough and competitive, with around 10 million students appearing for it every year.

IIT JEE Advanced

IIT JEE Advanced is an examination held annually for admissions into the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). The exam is conducted by one of the seven IITs (IIT Roorkee, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, and IIT Guwahati).

Apart from IITs, other universities such as the Marine Engineering and Research Institute, Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology, the Indian Institute of Space Technology (IIST), the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISERs), and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) give admission to students based on the score obtained in JEE-Advanced examination.

The exam tests a student’s knowledge of physics, chemistry, and mathematics and is known for its difficulty level.

GATE Exam

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an exam conducted annually in India and is considered as one of the toughest exams in the world. The exam is not only meant for admissions into masters programs in IITs, NITs, and many other universities and colleges but also for jobs in Public Sector Companies.

It is conducted by the Indian Institute of Science and seven Indian Institutes of Technologies at Roorkee, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Chennai (Madras), and Mumbai (Bombay) on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

The exam tests a student’s knowledge of subjects like engineering mathematics, general aptitude, and core subjects of their undergraduate program.

GRE Exam

Graduate Record Examinations (GRE) is an entrance exam for admissions into colleges in the United States, Canada, and some other countries.

The exam is administered by Educational Testing Service (ETS). It is conducted at various centers in many countries across the world.