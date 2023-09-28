Lessons for Hyderabad from Bengaluru: Official makes list, people react

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) chief secretary Arvind Kumar on Thursday, September 28, made a list of ‘learnings’ for Hyderabad from Karnataka’s capital city, Bengaluru.

Responding to a post on X from a man @kumarsamit slamming Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and the Bengaluru traffic police for ‘worst ever traffic day’ on September 27, Wednesday, for commuters on the ORR-Bellandur-Marathalli-Whitefield-Mahadevapura belt, Arvind Kumar cited ‘learnings’ for Hyderabad from its trouble.

“Learnings for #Hyderabad

1. More roads ( parallel & easy alternatives ) – missing link roads, SRDP – at it

2. Effective storm water drainage -take care~10 cms of rains

3. Decongest & create greenfield workstations away from downtown- Budvel & Neopolis

4. Staggered office timings

5. Increase Public transport – metro/ light rail/ buses – making it easy & comfortable as a preferred option over Pvt vehicles 6. Minimise parking on main roads ( that eats up crucial motorable lane),” his post read.

5. Increase Public transport – metro/ light rail/ buses – making it easy & comfortable as a preferred option over Pvt vehicles

6. Minimise parking on main roads ( that eats up crucial motorable lane) — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) September 28, 2023

Innumerable reactions poured into Arvind Kumar’s checklist for improving the on-road experience in Hyderabad. They included suggestions and complaints from the city dwellers.

Aren’t you Ashamed of your consistent lies, here’s traffic near Mind space & Watter Logging in Bhavani Colony pic.twitter.com/vMMN139wOm — Advocate Neelam Bhargava Ram (@nbramllb) September 28, 2023

Please consider this #IDAbollaram road which can be directly connected to #Sultanpur exit

It is with lack of

#Streetlights #greenary#dustpollution due to bad roads.. pic.twitter.com/Lm2uaUXsso — R K Yadav (@RKYadav8361) September 28, 2023

Sir review your U turn policy. Signals are for better than U turn. Unless roads are expanded. U turns are horrible in many places.. please take public opinion as well sir. — navi (@navi1487) September 28, 2023

If you want to make traffic free hyd city,Then announce Free RTC bus travel accross all hyd to all citizens sir,

I'm sure there would be reduction of 70 percent vehicular movement.

We may even see Sunday like Situation in all hyd. — Santosh (@skv8801) September 28, 2023

Number of local buses in Bangalore >>> number of local buses in Hyderabad.. To increase real estate demand only metros and public transport is encouraged in Hyderabad.. — kishore (@kishore877) September 28, 2023

Effective storm water drainage? Really? Even a small rain would flood our roads in most of the areas including the fancy IT corridor roads? — Srikanth Pulletikurthi (@srikanthp_2508) September 28, 2023

What about Pedestrian pathways in Hyderabad, sir? @arvindkumar_ias — krishna (@mrkrishnahere) September 28, 2023