Lessons for Hyderabad from Bengaluru: Official makes list, people react

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) chief secretary Arvind Kumar on Thursday, September 28, made a list of ‘learnings’ for Hyderabad from Karnataka’s capital city, Bengaluru.
Responding to a post on X from a man @kumarsamit slamming Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and the Bengaluru traffic police for ‘worst ever traffic day’ on September 27, Wednesday, for commuters on the ORR-Bellandur-Marathalli-Whitefield-Mahadevapura belt, Arvind Kumar cited ‘learnings’ for Hyderabad from its trouble.
“Learnings for #Hyderabad
1. More roads ( parallel & easy alternatives ) – missing link roads, SRDP – at it
2. Effective storm water drainage -take care~10 cms of rains
3. Decongest & create greenfield workstations away from downtown- Budvel & Neopolis
4. Staggered office timings
5. Increase Public transport – metro/ light rail/ buses – making it easy & comfortable as a preferred option over Pvt vehicles 6. Minimise parking on main roads ( that eats up crucial motorable lane),” his post read.
Innumerable reactions poured into Arvind Kumar’s checklist for improving the on-road experience in Hyderabad. They included suggestions and complaints from the city dwellers.