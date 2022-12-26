Let cops do their job: Sheezan’s mother on Tunisha’s death

Mumbai: As we know that days after the TV actress Tunisha Sharma’s death, her mother claimed that Tunisha was in a relationship with co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan. Actress’s mother had already alleged in a police complaint that Sheezan and Tunisha had broken up their relationship 15 days before the latter’s death.

The mother of Sheezan M Khan was found outside Vasai police station today where she was seen begging the media to not intervene in the matter or publish fact less opinions. Talking to the Hindi news channel ABP news, she said cops are doing an investigation into the matter and her family members are fully cooperating with them.

Actor Sheezan’s mother hopes that truth will prevail. She said that Tunisha Sharma was like her daughter.

Tunisha hanged herself from the fan of the makeup room of her male co-star Sheezan M Khan on Saturday. She had played Mariyam on Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Sheezan Khan, who has been in detention since then will be produced before the court today.

The final rites will happen tomorrow in Mira Road.

According to the news agency ANI, relatives of the deceased actress said Sheezan M Khan was in touch with several girls while he was in a relationship with Tunisha.

They alleged that the breakup with Sheezan caused the actress immense turmoil.