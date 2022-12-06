Let KTR do a blood test to prove he doesn’t take drugs: Bandi

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday challenged Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and state IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) to send his blood and hair samples for testing to prove that he does not consume drugs.

Addressing a gathering at Dimmadurthi village of Mamda mandal in Nirmal district, as part of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, the BJP state president reacted strongly to the allegations that he had the habit of chewing tobacco.

“This Twitter Tillu says I chew tobacco. This is a blatant lie. In fact, it is KTR who is addicted to drugs. I am ready to offer any part of my body, including my blood samples for testing to prove that I don’t consume tobacco. Does KTR have the guts to give his blood and hair samples for testing to prove that he doesn’t consume drugs?” Sanjay asked.

He reiterated his demand for immediate reopening of the Bengaluru and Hyderabad drug peddling cases which, he alleged, were closed only to hush up the involvement of the TRS working president.

Sanjay, who earlier paid floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of his death anniversary, demanded that the Telangana government should celebrate Ambedkar Birthday in April for at least one week.

“It is unfortunate that the TRS would not dedicate even an hour for the birth and death anniversaries of Ambedkar,” he added.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) doesn’t even come out of his house on these days, while the BJP was ruling the state with the true spirit of Ambedkar’s ideals,” he said.

He reminded that it was only after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister that the poor and the downtrodden people in the country were able to get justice. “The credit of making Ramnath Kovind, a Dalit leader, as the President of India and the installation of Ambedkar statue in Parliament goes to Modi,” he said.

Sanjay further pointed out that Modi had inducted as many as 12 Dalit MPs into the Union cabinet and appointed several SCs as governors and chief ministers. “Every year, more than 1.20 lakh Dalit youth are being transformed into entrepreneurs, thanks to the Modi government,” he claimed.