‘Let me tell you the truth..’ Samantha speaks out about divorce

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a popular actress in South India, has opened up about the struggles she faced after her divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya. Her statement comes amidst Chay’s impending second wedding with his girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala.

In a recent interview with Galatta India, Samantha shared how society judges divorced women harshly, often labeling them as “second-hand” or “used.” She spoke about the shame and stigma attached to divorce, saying, “You’re made to feel like a failure just because you were married and now you’re not.”

Despite facing hurtful comments and false rumors, Samantha chose to stay silent rather than defend herself. “Many lies were spread about me, and I wanted to respond, but I asked myself, ‘What do I gain from it?’ People’s opinions change so quickly. I decided to focus on the truth known by my family and friends,” she explained.

“Many things were said about me that were absolutely untrue. But what held me back, I remember having this conversation with myself when things were really, really crappy and they were really, really… absolute lies were being spread. And there were many times when I wanted to come out and say, this is not true, let me tell you the truth,” she admitted.

One bold step Samantha took was redesigning her wedding gown into a stylish black dress. “It wasn’t about revenge. It was my way of saying, ‘Yes, I’m divorced, but my life doesn’t end here.’ I wanted to own my story and move forward,” she said. Fans compared her transformed gown to Princess Diana’s famous revenge dress.

Now, Samantha is in a much better place. “I’m very happy and excited for the future,” she shared. She continues to shine with projects like Citadel Honey Bunny and Rakht Brahmand.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is starting a new chapter. He is set to marry actress Sobhita Dhulipala on 4th December. The wedding will be held at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, a location chosen for its emotional value to his family. Naga has expressed excitement about the traditional ceremony.