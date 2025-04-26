LeT offshoot TRF denies Pahalgam attack role, blames Indian intel for false claim

Days after the terror attack in Pahalgam, TRF in a notice posted on X stated that any attribution of the act to the body was false, hasty, and "part of an orchestrated campaign to malign the Kashmiri resistance."

Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 26th April 2025 2:03 pm IST
Patna: People stage a protest demonstration against Pakistan over the Pahalgam terrorist attack, in Patna, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_23_2025_000033B)

An offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, The Resistance Force (TRF), that had initially claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack, has denied any involvement and blamed Indian intelligence for the earlier claim, reported The Hindu.

“Shortly after the attack in Pahalgam, a brief and unauthorised message was posted from one of our digital platforms. After an internal audit, we have reason to believe it was the result of a coordinated cyber intrusion, a familiar tactic in the Indian state’s digital warfare arsenal,” read the notice.

“In 2000, Indian forces orchestrated the Chattisinghpura massacre, brutally killing 35 Sikhs – blamed it on ‘militants’, and used to justify military crackdowns in our land. In 2001, the Indian Parliament attack led to massive troop mobilisation, later marred by claims of internal orchestration. Most recently, in 2019, the Pulwama attack was blamed on Pakistan, right before Indian elections, yet former Indian officials like Satya Pal Malik exposed lapses and political cover-ups,” the notice read further.

