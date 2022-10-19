Let’s win 175 out of 175 seats in the next elections: Jagan to party cadre

Amaravati: Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCR) president and state chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy asked his party cadres to stand united like a family to achieve 175 out of 175 seats in the upcoming elections due in 19 months.

Interacting with YSRCP cadres from the Addanki assembly constituency in Bapatla district here on Wednesday, the chief minister pointed to Telugu Desam Party (TDP)’s negatives and said that his party should take full advantage of the situation.

Talking about YSRCR’s achievements, Jagan said, “The party has spent Rs 1,081 crore under various welfare schemes in Addanki constituency in the last three years. It benefitted 93,124 families, granted 6,382 houses, provided land pattas to 9,368 persons and sanctioned ration cards to 47,123 families.”

Referring to the Gadapa Gadapaku (Governance at doorstep) welfare scheme, Jagan encouraged party cadres to go door-to-door and explain its benefits. “Nowhere in the country has any political party taken up such a program two years ahead of elections,” he said.

“With 87 percent of the families benefiting through our welfare schemes in every village, the majority of people in each village are favorably disposed towards YSRCP,” the CM said.