LG announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for martyrs’ of Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre

Jammu: Commending Army’s Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre (LSRC) for their bravery and sacrifices for the country, Lieutenant Governor Brig (retd) B D Mishra on Saturday said his administration would increase the ex-gratia for the fallen heroes of the regiment from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

He also said even the family members of Ladakhi soldiers, who sacrifice their lives outside the Union Territory, would be entitled to the enhanced ex-gratia relief.

“The Ladakh UT administration will increase the ex-gratia provided to the next of kin of the martyrs of LSRC from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. Sacrificing one’s life is ultimate no matter where, so even the family members of Ladakhi soldiers, who sacrifice their lives while serving the country in some other part, will be entitled to the ex-gratia,” Mishra said.

The Lt Governor was speaking at the grand finale of a youth festival, organised by the University of Ladakh in collaboration with Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre (LSRC) in Leh, an official spokesman said.

Mishra advised the local youth to join Ladakh Scouts to serve the country and stay away from drugs to secure their future.

He also asked them to work for protecting the fragile environment of Ladakh so that “we could leave the world in a better condition for posterity.”

The Lt Governor expressed his happiness to see the University of Ladakh and the nationalism, patriotism and passion among the younger generation to work for the development of the country, the spokesman said.

He emphasised the need for the younger generation to abide by the fundamental duties as mentioned in the Indian Constitution.

“It is always imperative for our youth to abide by the fundamental duties if India has to develop into a Vishwa Guru,” he said, highlighting the important role of youth in achieving the target of making India the number one in the world by 2047 as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mishra also sought cooperation from the people, particularly the youth, to achieve the goal of a “corruption and delay-free” Ladakh.