LG Electronics unveils new TV lineup with 97-inch OLED TV

Seoul: In a bid to expand its presence in the premium TV market, South Korean tech giant LG Electronics on Tuesday unveiled its 2022 TV lineup that includes the world’s biggest OLED TV at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

The company said it will debut the world’s biggest and smallest OLED TVs — a 97-inch and a 42-inch — this year using its upgraded panel OLED evo that offers improved image quality and higher brightness for ultra-realistic images, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The company also said it will expand the new OLED evo lineup to 11 models of different sizes, compared with three models last year, to better meet customer needs.

“With OLED TVs of premium quality and design unlike any other, we will deliver new experiences to our customers and lead the next-generation TV market,” Park Hyoung-sei, head of Home Entertainment at LG, was quoted as saying at a press conference in Seoul.

Also Read Top talent agency signs up Indian-origin Clubhouse podcast couple

Park added that demand for higher quality televisions is surging as consumers spend more time watching TV during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Demand for OLED TVs, as well as the 70-inch or TVs with larger screens, is surging as more consumers watch movies on over-the-top services and are growing concerned about protecting their eyes,” he said.

LG also welcomed the possibility that Samsung Electronics could re-enter the OLED market this year after a decade-long hiatus.A

Samsung is expected to showcase its new TV products that use self-emitting quantum-dot (QD) displays and OLED technology at the CES this week.

“We haven’t heard anything official about Samsung entering the OLED TV market … but if they do, it is something we should welcome,” Park added.