LG reportedly working on foldable OLED display for HP laptop

Apple is also said to be collaborating with LG on new foldable iPad and MacBook models with flexible OLED displays.

Published: 2nd April 2022 12:39 pm IST
San Francisco: LG Display unveiled a 17-inch foldable OLED panel at CES earlier this year and now a new report has claimed that HP will release a foldable laptop using the same panel later this year.

According to The Elec, LG will start mass producing the 17-inch panels in Q3, with plans to produce around 10,000 units.

LG Display is the supplier of Lenovo’s 2020 ThinkPad X1 Fold, that is still shipping, for $1,330.

It is believed Apple’s display will use ultra-thin glass on its surface, rather than the polyamide cover most foldable displays are using today.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is working on a foldable iPhone of its own and will be ready in 2025.

According to one of the most reliable Apple analysts, Ming-Chi Kuo, the shipment target of the said foldable device is believed to be between 15 and 20 million units.

Earlier, Kuo said that Apple has been researching foldable devices since 2016, but rumours surrounding a foldable iPhone have noticeably increased in recent months.

The upcoming foldable iPhone with Galaxy Z Flip-like design will also be more affordable than the competing rivals in the same market.

