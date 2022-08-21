LG visits Delhi Police’s cybercrime combatting unit

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena
New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday visited the intelligence fusion and strategic operations unit of the Delhi Police.

Taking to Twitter, Saxena said, he visited the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of Delhi Police which specialises in combating cybercrime.

“Stressed upon the need for latest technological upgrade, capacity building & awareness for prevention and detection of cyber crime,” he tweeted from his official Twitter handle.

City police chief Sanjay Arora was also present during the visit.

