Libya repatriates 248 illegal migrants

Among them, 120 were deported by air back to Niger, while the remaining 128 were deported by land back to Chad.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 29th November 2023 12:44 pm IST
Illegal immigrants wait to depart at Libyan Illegal Migration Control Department in Tripoli, Libya, on Tuesday, November 28. Photo: Xinhua

Tripoli: The Libyan Illegal Migration Control Department has repatriated 248 illegal migrants.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Among them, 120 were deported by air back to Niger, while the remaining 128 were deported by land back to Chad, Badraddin Ben-Hamed, head of the Deportation Office of the department, told Xinhua news agency on Tuesday.

The Deputy President of the Presidency Council Musa al-Kuni, who was visiting the department at the time of the deportation, described the process as “humane and appropriate”.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
UN envoy calls for de-escalation in Syria

“I express my gratitude to all those working in the Illegal Migration Control Department for their efforts to provide proper and humane living conditions for the migrants, despite lack of capabilities,” al-Kuni said.

Because of the insecurity and chaos in the country since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, many migrants, mostly Africans, chose to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European shores from Libya, Xinhua news agency reported.

So far this year, 15,057 illegal migrants have been rescued and sent back to Libya, according to the International Organisation for Migration.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 29th November 2023 12:44 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button