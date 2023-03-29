License check: Bihar cop shoots student after chasing him

A 20-year-old college student who failed to halt at a police checkpoint in Bihar’s Jehanabad district was shot at by a police officer late Tuesday evening.

Sudhir Kumar Yadav, the first-year college student who was shot, later admitted to eluding the crew at the checkpoint since he didn’t have a driver’s licence.

Assistant sub-inspector Mohammad Mumtaz Khan has been arrested, Jehanabad Superintendent of Police (SP) P Deepak Ranjan said and his service weapon has been transferred to the forensic laboratory for ballistic testing, the report stated.

Chandrahas Kumar, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Okri police station, and five police constables who were part of the police squad conducting vehicle checks have been suspended.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the event occurred at Ananthpur village, in the bordering Jehanabad district, a few kilometres from Sudhir’s residence. SHO Chandrahas Kumar and the ASI were stationed at a police checkpoint to inspect passing automobiles. The checkpoint was part of a district-wide operation to check vehicles.

Sudhir Yadav stated that he was riding his motorbike to the market when he noticed the police squad. He lacked both a driver’s licence and a helmet.

“I sped away when the SHO at the check post tried to stop me. A police officer chased me for about 4 kilometres and then fired at me,” the report quoted the victim. The bullet hit him on his back, and he fell down.

“My son got scared that cops will implicate him in a false case,” Sudhir Yadav’s father said, to explain why the victim didn’t stop at the check post.