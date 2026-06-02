Life insurance, free breakfast scheme and more: Telangana Dy CM

Hyderabad: During Telangana State Formation Day celebrations in Khammam on Tuesday, June 2, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced the launch of the Indiramma Kutumba Jeevitha Bima Pathakam, which aims to provide free life insurance of Rs 5 lakh each to 1.15 crore families in Telangana.

Addressing a gathering after hoisting the national flag at the District Police Parade Ground, Bhatti said that the scheme is available to families of any income category. “The Indiramma Kutumba Jeevitha Bima Pathakam aims to provide financial security during crises involving the death of a family’s primary breadwinner,” he said.

Free breakfast scheme to all govt students

Bhatti, who is also the Finance Minister, said that as part of the state budget 2026-2027, the government will soon introduce a free breakfast programme for government students from pre-primary to Intermediate level in addition to the existing mid-day meal scheme. “The objective is to ensure that no child attends school on an empty stomach,” he said.

According to data, in Khammam district alone, 61,065 students studying in 1,187 schools and 6,300 Intermediate students will benefit from the programme.

The government will construct five Young India Integrated Residential Schools in Khammam for Rs 200 crore each, he said.

Also Read Telangana Budget 2026–27: Nine key schemes to track

Green energy push and women empowerment

Bhatti told the gathering that the government plans to set up 58 MW of solar panels on 2,718 government buildings in Khammam. “A 7.5 kW solar plant for agricultural pump sets was also launched in Garlapadu village,” he said.

As part of the Congress government’s commitment towards women’s entrepreneurship, Bhatti said Rs 57.15 crore has been released as interest subsidy to 52,059 self-help groups (SHGs). He also said that for those belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Tribe, there is the Indira Mahila Dairy programme, where milch buffaloes are distributed with a subsidy of Rs 109 crore.

Indiramma Housing in Khammam

On the Indiramma Housing Scheme, Bhatti said that 16,243 houses were taken in the first phase in Khammam alone. “A total of 8,291 house-warming ceremonies have already been completed and Rs 441 crore has been credited directly into beneficiaries’ accounts. The second phase, consisting of 2,000 houses, will begin soon,” he said.

Agriculture and road connectivity

Under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, the Khammam Market Yard is being upgraded into a model market at a cost of Rs 155 crore.

For road connectivity, 427 km of roads across the district will be developed with an investment of Rs 1,230 crore. A cable bridge over the Munneru River is under construction at a cost of Rs 180 crore. Underground drainage works worth Rs 250 crore are underway in Khammam Municipal Corporation, while another Rs 128 crore is being spent on drainage infrastructure in Madhira.

Telangana aims for USD 3 trillion economy by 2047

He reiterated his earlier statement that the state is heading for a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047 and said the government plans to achieve this goal by categorising its growth strategy into three sectors – Cure, Pure and Rare.