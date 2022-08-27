'Liger' becomes lowest rated Indian film of 2022 on IMDb?

Mumbai: Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda marked his Bollywood debut with a Puri Jagannadh film ‘Liger’ which was released in theatres on August 25. Prior to its release, the filmmakers and the entire team were confident of its success, however, the film fell flat on the very first day.

From low box office collections to bad reviews from film critics, seems like Liger cannot redeem itself. To top it all, the film has now become the lowest-rated Indian film of 2022 on IMDb.

Yes, you read that right! Liger stands at a mere 1.7 out of 10 on the basis of 16,551 votes, as of now. The film has beaten other films like Laal Singh Chaddha which is rated 5, Raksha Bandhan at 4.6, Dobaaraa at 2.9, and Shamshera at 4.9.

However, there is still hope for Liger as it has been only one day and the ratings might improve as more people cast their vote in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Liger also stars Ananya Panday and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles. The film also sees a cameo appearance from former professional boxer Mike Tyson.