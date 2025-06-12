Lightning strikes kill 6 farmers, including 5 women, in Telangana

Hyderabad: Six farmers died and four were reportedly injured due to lightning strikes at three different places in Adilabad district on Thursday, June 12.

Four farmers were sowing seeds in their agricultural field in Pippiri village of Gadiguda mandal at around 1.30 pm on Thursday, June 12, when it began to rain. The farmers took shelter under a tree when lightning struck the tree, electrocuting them.

According to Gandiguda police, three women and a man died on the spot, and an inquest is underway. However, the identities of the deceased have not yet been revealed.

In other incidents from Bela, Adilabad, two women farmers named Gedam Nandini and Sunitha died on the spot when lightning struck them while they were working in their agricultural field.

Four more who were injured were shifted to Rajiv Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad for treatment.