Lightning strikes kill seven in Yemen

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 17th September 2023 10:27 am IST
Lightning strikes kill 7 in Yemen
Representative Image

Sanaa: Lightning strikes have killed seven people in Yemen’s northwestern province of Hodeidah in the past 24 hours, local health authorities said.

The victims are six women and a man in the Al-Luhayyah and Az-Zuhrah districts in the northern part of the province.

This is the latest in a series of similar reported accidents across the country during this rainy season, Xinhua news agency reported.

Yemeni govt welcomes peace talks with Houthis

Yemen’s National Center of Meteorology issued a warning to citizens in several provinces, including Hodeidah, about thunderstorms, heavy rains, and floods.

In a recent report, the UN said that climate change-related natural hazards have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the war-ravaged country, adding that extreme weather events have destroyed Yemen’s fragile infrastructures and increased food and livelihood insecurity.

