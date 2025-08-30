Like-minded parties should join forces against ‘Vote Chori’: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, August 30, called upon all like-minded political forces to join the fight against vote theft or “Vote Chori” to safeguard the democratic spirit of the country and the Constitution.

Emphasizing the need for communist parties to intensify their struggle for the people, he said there were many instances where the governments were dethroned through protracted struggles by the left parties in the country.

“Communism is not confined to studying the ideology in the libraries but also to fight strongly for the people’s rights. The communist ideology needs to be propagated,” Revanth Reddy said, while addressing the memorial of the Communist Party of India (CPI) stalwart and former MP Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, which was held in Hyderabad on Saturday, August 30.

“Those in power at the Centre are trying to consolidate their power by making use of the Election Commission of India’s services as per their political needs. The Centre has been removing the voters who are against them, which is a big threat to the country’s parliamentary democracy,” he cautioned.

He appealed to all the like-minded parties to analyse the new trend of the deletion of votes, as well as generating one crore votes in just four months.

“The BJP at the Centre has been deleting the votes to win the Bihar assembly elections. Rahul Gandhi has been fighting against vote theft, and all political forces should unite and support him to safeguard the country from the evil forces,” he exhorted.

The chief minister also cautioned that the Union government has been conspiring to change the entire Indian Constitution, which poses a grave threat to the country’s future.

Recalling his association with late Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, and the latter’s services to the people, Revanth Reddy said that he pursued the communist ideology till he breathed his last. “Sudharkar Reddy was among a few great communist leaders who toiled for the party and created awareness in the society,” he noted.

Remembering Suravaram Pratap Reddy and Burgula Ramakrishna Rao as the first generation leaders of Telangana who brought laurels to Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda districts, Revanth Reddy said that S Jaipal Reddy and S Sudharkar Reddy were two prominent leaders in the second generation from the region.

He said there was a dire need for a strong and dedicated leader like Sudhakar Reddy in the present-day national politics.

Stating that the cabinet will soon take a decision to recognise Sudhakar Reddy’s services, the chief minister said that the state government named Telugu University (formerly Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University) in Hyderabad after Suravaram Pratap Reddy, on the advice of Sudhakar Reddy.

“Those who fought for the people will always be recognised and remembered forever in Telangana,” he assured.