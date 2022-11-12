Lilac is the new black! Take a cue from Bollywood celebrities

Indeed, Lilac is the new Black in the town! Every season there’s a new color that takes over the fashion world by storm. This season it’s Lilac- we’re feeling it, wearing it, and loving it. Lilac Sets add the mood for the season, style your sets with basic accessories, and add a pop of bold hues to complement the light hues. The lilac tones are a perfect match for day or night. Be it any day or night. Take a look at these Bollywood celebrities who aced the shade effortlessly!

Source: Twitter

Alia Bhatt looked super chic in a lilac-hued blazer and jeans. She paired the blazer with a white tank top and a pair of denim jeans.

Source: Twitter

Ranveer Singh, known for his bold fashion choices, donned this lilac suit during Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s promotions. The ‘Padmaavat’ actor styled the pantsuit with a graphic silk shirt underneath half-unbuttoned.

Source: Twitter

Malaika Arora made a ravishing statement in a lilac pleated satin maxi dress. The diva’s stylish number featured pleated details in front and a thigh-high slit on the side for a dramatic touch.

Source: Twitter

South sensation Vijay Deverakonda opted for hemmed pants with a matching blazer teamed with a black shirt inside. Channelling a whole new retro vibe, Vijay styled his suit with black Croco leather shoes, not just this he also accessorized his look with vintage-style sunglasses.